New York, United States

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, which was held in New York on Thursday (November 28) for the second year, was disrupted by anti-Israel protesters as police quickly made 25 arrests.

Advertisment

According to the police, the firebrands barged into the parade route at West 55th Street and Fifth Avenue and stopped the Ronald McDonald balloon which was following on its tracks at around 9:25 am local time.

As the protesters entered the parade, parade-goers made loud jeers at the killjoys and asked them to move.

In the photos, the protesters were seen sitting in the path of the parade as some unfurled a large banner which read, “Don’t celebrate genocide!”

Advertisment

Also Read: Hillary Clinton calls US pro-Palestinian protesters 'ignorant' of Middle East history

“Get the hell out of here,” shouted a parade-goer amid the crowd's chorus of boos. NYPD officers quickly made a crackdown on the group shouting “Free, free Palestine!” as police officials tackled them to the ground and placed them in handcuffs.

Police arrest protesters amid parade

Advertisment

Around 25 protesters were handcuffed by the police “without incident”, as per media reports.

The police saw some unruly protesters being pried away forcibly and flipping over their stomachs to get handcuffed.

Meanwhile, other protesters stood up themselves and walked away with the police from the parade.

”This is disgusting. There are times and places to peacefully protest, but not the Thanksgiving day parade. This a day for families to enjoy and not be interrupted by these a**holes," said a Brooklyn cop.

Taking to X, independent reporter Talia Jane said the protesters were “autonomous anti-genocide activists". The parade was disrupted for five minutes because of the antics of the protesters.

Watch: Riots In Amsterdam As Israeli Football Fans Clash With Pro-Palestine Protesters

Mayor Eric Adams sent a warning to the protesters asking them not to repeat the disgraceful act they committed last year.

“I really want to take the moment to tell those grinches that believe they are going to disrupt the parade that it is not going to happen,” said Adams, on Wednesday night (November 27) before the iconic parade.

City Hall spokeswoman Kayla Mamelak said that disruption in the parade this year was “disrespectful.” '

“Interrupting New York City’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to protest a conflict overseas is disrespectful and accomplishes absolutely nothing,” she added.

“They have won over no one, and, instead, have just disrupted a fun day for thousands," she further said.

(With inputs from agencies)