PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to CDS Gen Bipin Rawat and 12 others killed in IAF chopper crash

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and other 11 Armed Forces personnel, who lost their lives in a helicopter crash on Wednesday (December 8).

"Paid my last respects to Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and other personnel of the Armed Forces. India will never forget their rich contribution," PM Modi tweeted.

The entire nation is mourning the tragic accident and heart-wrenching scenes were seen when the mortal remains of India's first chief of defence staff, his wife and other officials were brought to Palam airbase, in New Delhi and caskets were lined up inside a hangar.

India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and NSA Ajit Doval also paid homage to the deceased at a sombre ceremony, where the families members of those killed in the crash were present.

Indian Army Chief MM Naravane, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar, Air Chief Marshal AVR Chaudhari, Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar also paid last respects.

Paid my last respects to Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and other personnel of the Armed Forces. India will never forget their rich contribution.

#WATCH PM Narendra Modi leads the nation in paying tribute to CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and other 11 Armed Forces personnel who lost their lives in the military chopper crash yesterday pic.twitter.com/6FvYSyJ1g6 — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2021 ×

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays last respects to CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and other 11 Armed Forces personnel who lost their lives in the #TamilNaduChopperCrash yesterday. pic.twitter.com/TZI0XoAUZd — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2021 ×

Delhi | NSA Ajit Doval pays tributes to CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and other 11 Armed Forces personnel who lost their lives in the IAF chopper crash yesterday pic.twitter.com/7owdaiZPfh — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2021 ×

The 3 service chiefs - Army Chief Gen MM Naravane, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar & IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari pay last respects to CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat & other 11 Armed Forces personnel who lost their lives in military chopper crash y'day. pic.twitter.com/HoXt8Jw0U6 — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2021 ×

Mortal remains of Gen Rawat and his wife will be kept at their residence for the general public to pay their final respects from 11 am to 12:30pm IST Friday (December 10). Military personnel will pay their respects to the defence chief and his wife between 12:30pm IST and 1:30pm IST.

The final journey of Gen Rawat from his residence to the Brar Square crematorium is expected to start around 2pm IST. The funeral is scheduled for 4pm IST.

Apart from Gen Rawat, his wife and Brig LS Lidder, the 10 other personnel killed in the accident are: Lt Col Harjinder Singh, Wing Commander PS Chauhan, Squadron Leader K Singh, JWO Das, JWO Pradeep A, Havildar Satpal, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitender Kumar, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar and Lance Naik Sai Teja.

After the initial reports of the crash were confirmed, IAF had stated that an inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident and ascertain the cause of the accident.