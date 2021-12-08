Gen Bipin Rawat, India's first Chief of Defence Staff: A life in pictures

Indian Air Force confirmed that Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons died in a tragic helicopter crash

Indian Air Force (IAF) confirmed that India's Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and 12 other people died in a helicopter crash on Wednesday (December 8). Meanwhile, one survivor is being treated for his injuries.

The accident happened when an IAF helicopter Mi-17V5, carrying the defence chief crashed in southern India — near the town of Coonoor in Tamil Nadu. The helicopter was on its way from Sulur in Coimbatore to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington.

