/PM Modi holds ‘warm and productive’ talks with Canadian PM Mark Carney, discusses trade, energy and security

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (Oct 13) held a conversation with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, with both leaders agreeing to strengthen bilateral ties and work towards tangible results in key areas of their strategic partnership.

In a post on X, Modi described the conversation as “warm and productive” and said the two countries would build on the positive momentum in their relationship.

“Had a warm and productive conversation with Prime Minister Mark Carney. We agreed to build on the positive momentum in India-Canada ties and work towards concrete outcomes across key areas of our Strategic Partnership, including trade, energy, technology, security and people-to-people ties,” Modi said.

