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PM Modi holds ‘warm and productive’ talks with Canadian PM Mark Carney, discusses trade, energy and security

Ajaypal Choudhary
Edited By Ajaypal Choudhary
Published: Oct 13, 2026, 19:53 IST | Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 19:53 IST
PM Modi holds ‘warm and productive’ talks with Canadian PM Mark Carney, discusses trade, energy and security

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi on Monday, Oct 13. Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

During the conversation, PM Modi and Mark Carney agreed to build on the positive momentum in India-Canada relations and pursue concrete outcomes in trade, energy, technology, security and people-to-people ties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (Oct 13) held a conversation with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, with both leaders agreeing to strengthen bilateral ties and work towards tangible results in key areas of their strategic partnership.

In a post on X, Modi described the conversation as “warm and productive” and said the two countries would build on the positive momentum in their relationship.

“Had a warm and productive conversation with Prime Minister Mark Carney. We agreed to build on the positive momentum in India-Canada ties and work towards concrete outcomes across key areas of our Strategic Partnership, including trade, energy, technology, security and people-to-people ties,” Modi said.

Highlighting the importance of bilateral cooperation, PM Modi stated, “Together, India and Canada are contributing towards a more stable and prosperous world.”

About the Author

Ajaypal Choudhary

Ajaypal Choudhary

Ajaypal Choudhary

Driven by a deep interest in international politics and geo-economics, Ajaypal Choudhary writes on and analyses a wide range of subjects from geopolitics and the global economy to ...Read More

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