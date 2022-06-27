Peace returns to forward villages in North Kashmir as Indian army helps in developing the areas

The people living in the last village of North Kashmir's Machil sector in Kupwara only knew of ceasefire violations, shelling and infiltration bids. Hundreds of people were injured while most of their houses were damaged in ceasefire violations and shelling from the Pakistani side in recent years. But things have completely changed for these villagers after a ceasefire agreement was signed by India and Pakistan in Oct 2019.

The people of Doodhi Village in the Machil sector were most affected by these ceasefire violations and shelling. Every household in this village has witnessed the most brutal shelling from across the border.

Victims of ceasefire violation

Mohammad Lateef Khan of Doodhi Village lost both of his houses in 2019, his three sons were injured and one of his sons lost his hand. His whole family had to bear the brunt of these shellings from across the border. And now finally after the agreement between India and Pakistan, these villages are living a normal life without fear and danger.

''In October 2019 at around 8 pm, there was a ceasefire violation in this area in which my whole family got injured. My three kids, and my uncle was injured whereas two of my houses were fully damaged as well. My cousin and his family also were Injured. I took out a loan and got my children treated. My son has an injury in arm, another one in leg. One son lost his hand. I am sending them to school, but they can't go into Police or army due to those injuries. We have been living peacefully since the last one year due to the ceasefire agreement, it's the best thing that has happened here. We request both the governments to keep the peace,'' said Mohammad Lateef Khan

The life of these villagers has completely changed after the agreement. The villagers are now returning to normal life and working in the agriculture fields, starting small businesses, as well as sending their children to school. Despite this, these people feel they are lacking opportunities. They feel that the government should assist them in rebuilding their lives so that they are economically stronger for a better standard of living.

''We have been living safely and happily here since the day the ceasefire agreement was signed by both the countries, we are living a normal life. It was difficult before this but now we feel safer. A lot of villages and people have been affected due to ceasefire violations. They have not been compensated. The value of life has increased. We want mutual cooperation so that we can live in peace,'' said Parvaiz Ahmad Shaikh, a local.

The Indian army plays a vital role in the development of these remote villages. From roads, electricity, education and providing opportunities for employment, the army has been tirelessly working day and night to help these people. As the villages are witnessing peaceful times, the administration along with the Indian army has been collaborating on various projects to help the locals.

The government is trying to open up these forward areas close to the Line of Control for tourism as well.

