India: Pakistani intruder killed along international border in Jammu

India's Border Security Forces (BSF) today killed a Pakistani intruder along the international border in the RS Pura sector of the Jammu region. BSF said that at around 12:10am (local time), suspicious movement was seen across the fence in the general area of the Border Observation Post of Baquarpur. The BSF asked the intruder to stop but he did not. Later, he was shot.

"Today morning at about 1210 hrs alert BSF troops noticed suspicious movement across the fence in the general area of BOP Baquarpur. Our domination party at night noticed a person coming from Pak side aggressively towards the fence with an intention to cross the fence," said BSF.

"Our party challenged him to stop but he paid no attention to it and continued his movement towards the fence. Left with no option for our troops fired three rounds on the intruder due to which he fell down immediately ahead of fencing," it added.

The BSF further said that early morning a search party went to sanitise the area and found the dead body of the intruder lying very close to the fence.

"Early in the morning our search party checked the area and found the dead body of a Pak intruder very close to the fence," said BSF.

The BSF also said that nothing was recovered from the intruder and the dead body has been handed over to the police for further investigation.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.