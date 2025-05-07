After Operation Sindoor launched by India against nine terror sites in PoK and Pakistan on Wednesday (May 7), India did a nationwide mock drill to prepare civilians for any emergency. The defence drill was conducted under Operation Abhyaas- to enhance the emergency preparedness of civilians on Wednesday (May 7). Last night, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor in response to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians.

Advertisment

Also read: ‘Start of end of terrorism’: Wife of Navy officer killed in Pahalgam attack requests PM Modi not to end Operation Sindoor

Visuals of mock drills

Comprehensive Civil Defence Mock Drill is being conducted in Gujarat's Gandhinagar

.

.

.

.

Video: news agency ANI#OperationSindoor pic.twitter.com/OTnsFG0BpH — WION (@WIONews) May 7, 2025

Advertisment

Comprehensive Civil Defence Mock Drill is being conducted in Gujarat's Gandhinagar

.

.

.

.

Video: news agency ANI#OperationSindoor pic.twitter.com/OTnsFG0BpH — WION (@WIONews) May 7, 2025

Mock drill underway at NDMC Office in India's Delhi

.

.

.

.

Video: news agency ANI#OperationSindoor pic.twitter.com/OVt0alWxcl — WION (@WIONews) May 7, 2025

Also read: Operation Sindoor LIVE: Home Minister's review meet with Chief Ministers, Governors of bordering states

Advertisment

Mock drill underway at Khan Market in Delhi

.

.

.

Video: news agency ANI pic.twitter.com/86QA3Rfaeo — WION (@WIONews) May 7, 2025

Mock drill being conducted at Mumbai's Cross Maidan

.

.

.#OperationSindoor pic.twitter.com/tfq7IOqYm2 — WION (@WIONews) May 7, 2025

Also read: Operation Sindoor: 4 big questions after India’s biggest strike on Pakistan since 1971, answered

Blackouts across the nation

All states across the country witnessed a short blackout across the nation as part of the mock drill directed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday (May 7). All states across the nation are scheduled to experience a blackout as a practice measure. The motive of the mock drill is to prepare civilians for any state of emergency in the country.

Also read: 'Strict vigil on anti-national propaganda': Amit Shah asks CMs to stay cautious on social media platforms

Visuals of blackouts

Lights out in Khan Market: Delhi observes a 15-minute blackout as part of home ministry's civil defence drill simulating wartime conditions

.

.

.

.

Video: news agency ANI pic.twitter.com/jE8ckwlYbF — WION (@WIONews) May 7, 2025

Blackout in Surat, Gujarat



This comes as part of the mock drill ordered by the MHA.



(Source: ANI) pic.twitter.com/UESuWWLxi8 — WION (@WIONews) May 7, 2025

Blackout in Surat, Gujarat



This comes as part of the mock drill ordered by the MHA.



(Source: ANI) pic.twitter.com/UESuWWLxi8 — WION (@WIONews) May 7, 2025

Blackout in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh



This comes as part of the mock drill ordered by the MHA.



(Source: ANI) pic.twitter.com/2wqdi4UeIL — WION (@WIONews) May 7, 2025

Also read: 'Civil Defence be on alert to handle any situation': Amit Shah directs states after Operation Sindoor