Himanshi Narwal, wife of Navy officer Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, who was among those who died in the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, welcomed the Indian Armed Forces’ strikes on terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). She thanked and urged the government not to end Operation Sindoor and make sure it is the “start of the end of terrorism.”

“My husband was in the defence forces, and he wanted to protect the peace, protect the innocent lives. He wanted to make sure that there is no hatred and terror in this country. I am thankful to the government, but I request them not to end it here. I want them to make sure that this is just the start of the end of terrorism in our country,” she said.

The couple got married days before the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam and were on their honeymoon in Kashmir when the terrorists killed 26 people, mostly tourists, including Vinay Narwal. The heartbreaking photograph of Himanshi sitting beside the body of her husband had shaken the nation.

Earlier, Himanshi was trolled for her remarks urging people not to be hostile towards Muslims or Kashmiris.

“I want the entire country to pray for him (Vinay), that wherever he is, he has found peace. That is all I ask. There is something else I wish to say. I see hatred growing, directed at Muslims and Kashmiris. We do not want this. We only wish for peace-nothing else,” she had said earlier, shortly after the terror attack.

‘Strikes carried out will resonate in minds of terrorists forever’

Lieutenant Vinay Narwal’s father, Rajesh Narwal, also praised India’s strike in terror locations in Pakistan, saying that the terrorists will “think 100 times” before repeating such attacks.

“When this (Pahalgam) incident happened, even then media came to my home and asked what I expected from the government. My answer was that I had faith in our government. And today, the government has justified that trust. I had said that such a thing (retaliatory strikes) has to be done so that no one dares to do such a cowardly act again. The strikes carried out on the terror targets will resonate in their minds forever,” he said.

Operation Sindoor

The Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor, carrying out a series of precision strikes targeting nine terror targets, including terror camps and launchpads, in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The Ministry of Defence confirmed the strikes early Wednesday, calling them a “focused, measured and non-escalatory” response to the recent attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, where terrorists brutally killed 26 civilians after identifying and segregating them.

