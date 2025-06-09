/Meghalaya murder case: Wife ‘orchestrates’ man’s murder by hiring contract killers on honeymoon, nabbed with 3 others | Here’s what police say

Meghalaya murder case: Days after the mystery and confusion in the Meghalaya murder case, in which a man was found dead while on his honeymoon and the wife was missing, police have successfully arrested 4 people, including the wife.

Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife Sonam were on their honeymoon in Meghalaya when Sonam allegedly orchestrated her husband’s murder by hiring contract killers, police said on Monday (June 9).

Authorities found Sonam in an unconscious state on Saturday (June 7) at night at a 'dhaba' in Ghazipur. She was carried to the Ghazipur Medical College for treatment where she was arrested after surrendering.

Meghalaya Director General of Police (DGP) Idashisha Nongrang said that three other people were also nabbed along with Sonam in the alleged murder. One of the accused was found in Uttar Pradesh, and two were in Indore.

All three accused arrested told the police that Sonam hired them to kill her husband.

Police are questioning the accused and investigating further, officials said.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma congratulated the police for cracking the case.

"Within 7 days, a major breakthrough has been achieved by the #meghalayapolice in the Raja murder case...3 assailants who are from Madhya Pradesh have been arrested, female has surrendered and operation still on to catch 1 more assailant...well done," he wrote on X.