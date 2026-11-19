The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Thursday (Nov 19) approved a proposal to reduce the minimum balance that subscribers must retain in their provident fund accounts from 25 per cent to 10 per cent, allowing members to access a larger portion of their savings through partial withdrawals.

Under the existing rule, subscribers are required to keep at least 25 per cent of their eligible provident fund balance in their accounts when making partial withdrawals. The proposed change would increase the withdrawable share to as much as 90 per cent, subject to the applicable withdrawal conditions.

The Central Board of Trustees (CBT), EPFO's decision-making body, has also cleared a proposal to introduce a Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP), giving retiring employees the option of receiving their accumulated PF savings in regular instalments instead of taking the entire amount at once.

Retirees can receive PF savings in instalments

The proposed SWP is aimed at providing retirees with a regular source of income after retirement while allowing the unwithdrawn portion of their savings to remain invested in the EPF system and earn the prevailing interest rate.

Members would have several choices under the proposed framework. These include receiving their savings through periodic instalments, taking an initial lump sum and drawing down the remaining amount over time, or withdrawing only the interest earned on their corpus.

Retirees would also be free to discontinue the arrangement and claim the remaining balance whenever they choose. The facility is expected to become operational within about two months of the required amendments to the Employees' Provident Fund Scheme.

If a member dies while receiving instalments, their spouse, nominee or dependent would be able to withdraw the remaining corpus or continue receiving the scheduled payments, according to EPFO officials cited by news agency ANI.

Internal EPFO estimates suggest that around 6.32 lakh members aged above 55, each with PF savings exceeding ₹5 lakh, could benefit from the proposed facility.

PF withdrawal after unemployment: Waiting period cut to two months

The board has also approved a return to the earlier provision allowing members to claim premature final settlement of their provident fund after two months of unemployment.

This reverses the 12-month waiting period introduced in October 2025. The minimum waiting period for final pension withdrawal, however, will remain 36 months.

At present, EPFO members can withdraw their entire accumulated provident fund balance upon retirement at the age of 58. Those with at least 10 years of eligible service can separately receive a monthly pension under the Employees' Pension Scheme.

EPFO considers voluntary contributions beyond employer payroll

The board also considered proposals to widen the ways in which people can contribute to their provident fund accounts.

One proposal would allow members to make voluntary contributions directly into their PF accounts through designated digital channels, without depending on employer payroll systems.