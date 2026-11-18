Priyank Kharge, Cabinet Minister for Home Affairs, Information Technology, Biotechnology, and e-Governance, Government of Karnataka, on Wednesday (Nov 18) outlined "Vision Karnataka" at WION Tech Pulse, WION's flagship technology initiative at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026.

Declaring that the state is fundamentally repositioning itself from a backend outsourcing market into a premier global centre for knowledge and high-value innovation, Kharge said that the "government of Karnataka is extremely clear with its vision for Karnataka on how we want to build an ecosystem for frontier tech." Joined by MLA and KEONICS Chairman Sharath Kumar Bache Gowda, Kharge detailed how the administration is restructuring its economic policy to turn domestic talent density into globally disruptive intellectual property.

A paradigm shift from cost savings to value creation

For decades, international corporations prioritised India primarily for labour arbitrage. However, Kharge argued that Karnataka's concentration of deep-tech talent, accounting for 40 per cent of India's engineering R&D workforce and driving nearly ₹6 lakh crore in annual IT exports, has permanently redefined the state’s global value proposition.

"Unlike other ecosystems, we are not positioning ourselves as an investment destination. We are positioning ourselves as a knowledge destination, as a skill destination," Kharge stated, adding, "Investments will flow. The numbers are there, that speak for itself."

Reinforcing this strategy, Bache Gowda noted that global corporations now establish operations in the region to build native technology rather than streamline operational overhead. "People don't come to Bangalore looking to optimise cost," Bache Gowda noted. "People come to Bangalore looking for fundamental science being created, IP created, patents created, and value being added."

Future-proofing the workforce through 'Nipuna Karnataka'

To sustain this transition amid rapid artificial intelligence adoption, the state is addressing the lag between traditional academic curriculums and industry needs. Through its new "Nipuna Karnataka" initiative, the government co-funds specialised training programs co-designed directly by private industry partners.

"That's why the government has come up with a programme called Nipuna Karnataka, where we are ensuring that we have the most employable skill sets for our people in the state," said Kharge. "Skill locally, work globally is the mantra for Nipunakarnataka," he explained, underscoring the state’s commitment to producing specialised talent in quantum engineering, space technology, and biotechnology.

He noted that the entire program is devised on scale "by the industry, for the industry, of the industry." Kharge added that they "will pay 40 to 50% of the cost. You get your skill partners, you get your curriculum, make my people the most employable people in the world.

The minister said that by uniting targeted human capital development with its "Beyond Bengaluru" regional initiative, Karnataka is establishing a blueprint to move up the value chain—transitioning from a service provider to an engine for product creation.