/Maharashtra: Days after rescue mission, Indian first responder dies in pothole crash

A disaster response officer who recently took part in rescue operations following a deadly building collapse in India's western state of Maharashtra has died after his motorcycle reportedly struck a pothole on a major highway, in an incident that has reignited concerns over road safety during the annual monsoon.

The victim, Vikas Lahu Gore, 31, was a member of the Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF). Police said Gore was riding to work on Sunday when his Royal Enfield motorcycle hit a large pothole near the Bharangi River bridge on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway in Shahapur, about 80 kilometres northeast of Mumbai. He reportedly lost control of the bike and crashed into a road divider.

He was taken to a government hospital in Shahapur, where doctors declared him dead. Gore had recently been deployed to the rescue operation at theKohinoor building collapse in Bhiwandi, where emergency teams worked for hours to pull survivors from the rubble.

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His death, days after participating in the high-risk mission, has drawn attention not only because of his role as a first responder but also because it highlights the risks posed by deteriorating road infrastructure during the monsoon.

The Mumbai-Nashik Highway is a critical transport corridor linking India's financial capital with northern Maharashtra and the country's interior.

During the rainy season, however, large stretches of the route frequently develop potholes as heavy rainfall damages road surfaces, prompting complaints from motorists and transport operators every year. Following the accident, residents alleged that the pothole had remained unrepaired despite repeated complaints. The incident has fuelled fresh criticism of road maintenance standards and raised questions over the accountability of agencies responsible for highway upkeep.