Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal Chief Minister, injured in car accident

Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of Indian state of West Bengal, got injured in a car accident and sustained an injury to her head. She was returning to West Bengal's capital Kolkata from an official engagement in Burdwan District of West Bengal. Multiple reports, some citing official sources, said that the chief minister was sitting in the front seat beside the driver and hit head on the windscreen. Initial updates said that she would receive medical attention on her return to Kolkata.

She has sustained minor injuries.

Mamata Banerjee had gone to Burdwan District to chair a meeting about an administrative review.

Press Trust of India has reported that the car she was travelling in had to suddenly halt in order to avoid collision with another vehicle.

News agency Asian News International (ANI) reported that a car suddenly came in front of the chief minister's car.

According to police, Banerjee had gone to Burdwan by a helicopter but had to take roadway on her return journey as adverse weather forced her to cancel travel by helicopter.

Watch | Cold wave in India: Delhi temperature plummets to 3.6°C, fog disrupts rail routes, air trafficW × Mamata Banerjee sent ripples in Indian political circles on Wednesday when she declared that Trinamool Congress (TMC), the party she heads, will not be part of the opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc till elections. India is due to hold general elections in a few months and opposition parties are trying to cobble together a united front to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Coming together of all major opposition parties was seen as a significant development and even a challenge to the BJP. But months after its broad formation, cracks have developed in the coalition.

"I had no discussions with the Congress. I have always said that in Bengal, we will fight alone. I gave them (the Congress) many proposals... but they rejected them. I am not concerned about what will be done in the (rest of the) country... but we are a secular party and, in Bengal, we alone will defeat BJP." Banerjee said on Wednesday.