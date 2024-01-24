Can TMC's solo act in Bengal shake INDIA alliance? Mamata says will fight on all 42 seats 'alone'

The political theatre in India ahead of the upcoming general elections is now embroiled in another controversy, this time over seat sharing in Bengal. Trinamool Congress, a key player in the national alliance against the BJP, has declared its intent to go solo in Bengal and fight on all the 42 Lok Sabha seats alone in the 2024 elections.

This decision comes as West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee unleashed her verbal attack on Congress and showed her determination to chart the TMC's own course in the state.

"I had no discussions with the Congress. I have always said that in Bengal, we will fight alone. I gave them (the Congress) many proposals... but they rejected them. I am not concerned about what will be done in the (rest of the) country... but we are a secular party and, in Bengal, we alone will defeat BJP."

Speaking over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's ongoing yatra, the TMC leader said, "They are coming to my state... but did not have courtesy to inform me, even though I am part of the INDIA bloc. So there is no relations with me, as far as Bengal is concerned."

Amid the charged-up electoral atmosphere, Congress has also reacted to the West Bengal CM's remarks.

Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jai Ram Ramesh said, "TMC is a pillar of the INDIA alliance. We cannot imagine the INDIA alliance without Mamata ji. Tomorrow our Yatra is entering West Bengal. Discussions regarding seat sharing are being done and a result will come soon that will keep everyone satisfied..."

INDIA bloc members joined their hands to oust the prime minister-led BJP government from the centre. However, the TMC leader while speaking about West Bengal's regional politics said, "INDIA will be present in India (but) in Bengal the Trinamool Congress will fight. In Bengal it is only Trinamool that can teach the BJP a lesson. It can show the country the path to victory..."

The drama between TMC and the INDIA bloc started on Tuesday (Jan 23), when Banerjee rebuked Congress' demand for 10-12 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal, her bastion. Reportedly, she had only offered two seats to Congress because of its poor track record in the state.

A top TMC leader reportedly said, "Our party supremo clearly said that we don't need to think about seat-sharing talks with the Congress. She said that the party had offered two seats to them. But the Congress at times is demanding 10-12 seats."

