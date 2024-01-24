Budgeting for growth: India's resilient economy set to shine in 2024

As India prepares for the highly anticipated 2024 budget, the nation finds itself at the forefront of global economic resilience. Recent findings from a Reuters poll of economists reveal a promising trajectory, solidifying India's position as the fastest-growing major economy in the upcoming fiscal years. This economic saga unfolds against robust government spending, propelling growth momentum as the country approaches a pivotal election.

The poll indicates that the nation is poised to maintain its status as the fastest-growing major economy, with an expected growth rate of 6.9% in the current fiscal year—an upgrade from the earlier estimate of 6.7%. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration, known for its strategic investments, directs significant funds into infrastructure development, laying the foundation for a resilient economic surge.

Inflation's brief spotlight

While economic resilience takes centre stage, a brief spike in inflation, driven primarily by food prices, captured attention in December. However, economists predict a swift decline in the coming months. The survey projects that consumer price inflation will average 5.4% and 4.7% in the current and next fiscal years, respectively. The challenge arises in the realm of consumer spending, which constitutes 60% of India's economy and experiences a notable slowdown. The enduring sluggishness, especially in private consumption, poses a nuanced challenge to sustained growth.

Job optimism amid consumption challenges

As we navigate through the intricacies, optimism emerges on the job front. Twenty-five out of twenty-eight economists foresee improvements in employment over the next six months. However, the optimism stands in contrast to a critical misalignment—job growth does not quite match the overall economic growth rate. With millions entering the workforce annually, the dip in consumption becomes a focal point, potentially impacting India's economic trajectory. Analysts underscore the pivotal role of government measures in generating employment and enhancing disposable incomes to strike a delicate balance for sustained prosperity.

Bottomline