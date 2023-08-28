India: 2-year-old kid stops breathing on airplane, miracle follows next

In what comes as a miraculous escape, a two-year child aboard a Bangalore-Delhi Vistara flight on Sunday (August 27) was saved after five doctors, present on the plane, worked together and managed to keep the kid alive. India's premier medical research university, All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) took to X, formerly known as Twitter and confirmed the incident.

The team of doctors (Dr Navdeep Kaur, Dr Damandeep Kaur, Dr Rishab Jain, Dr Oishika, Dr Avichala Taxax) was returning from an event organised by the Indian Society for Vascular and Interventional Radiology (ISVIR) when a distress call was announced on the Vistara Airline UK-814 flight.

"While returning from ISVIR- on board Bangalore to Delhi flight today evening, in Vistara Airline flight UK-814- A distress call was announced," read a statement by AIIMS.

The doctors immediately examined the little kid and found that the pulse was absent, extremities were cold and he was not breathing with cyanosed lips and fingers.

Complicated operation

With limited resources on board, the doctors administered immediate CPR and attempted to use their individual skill sets to conjure up a solution.

"Successfully IV cannula was placed, an oropharyngeal airway was put and an emergency response was initiated by a whole team of residents on board- and the baby was brought to ROSC- return of circulation."

Notably, the operation became complicated after the child suffered another cardiac arrest. This time, the doctors used an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) to resuscuate the child.

"On reaching Nagpur, child was handed over in stable hemodynamic to the paediatrician," the statement added.

The netizens lauded the divine intervention by the doctors. "The kid has gone through a lot. May he live a healthy life now," said one user, while another added: "Wow wonderful job, my friend in Check shirt - Dr Damandeep is also there!"

(With inputs from agencies)