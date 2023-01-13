India: 10 killed, 35 injured in bus-truck collision on Nashik-Shirdi highway in Maharashtra

A road accident on the Nashik-Shirdi highway in Maharashtra state claimed the lives of 10 people and injured 34 when a bus collided with a truck. There were five women, two children and three men among the fatalities. The accident took place near Pathare village. According to the police at the site, the bus carrying pilgrims going to Shirdi collided on-head with the truck killing 10 people at the spot. Most of the people on board are seriously injured.

The police said that there were around 50 pilgrims in the private bus which was one of the 15 buses that left from Ulhasnagar carrying devotees for Sai Darshan.

All the 34 injured have been admitted to the Nashik district hospital while the highway was cleared and traffic resumed. The police are investigating how the bus-truck collision took place.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed his condolences to those bereaved in the road accident and announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh ($6,146) to the families of each deceased.



The chief minister has also ordered a thorough investigation into the matter.

A similar instance happened in India's Bihar state in December, where a bus collided with a soil-laden truck, causing the death of a driver and severely injuring 25 individuals.

As per reports, the bus was travelling on the wrong side of the road.

(With inputs from agencies)