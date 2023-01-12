At least one dead in Ganderbal avalanche, rescue operations underway

One person died and another one is missing after an avalanche hit Baltal area in Sonamarg of Central Kashmir’s district Ganderbal. The dead body of a labourer was recovered after a rescue operation by the Indian army and local administration.

The avalanche hit the area early morning on Thursday after which a rescue operation was launched, the operation still continues as one person is still missing in the area. The body of the labourer working with the Zojila tunnel project was recovered under snow in the Sarbal area of Sonamarg hours after an avalanche hit the area.

"We were earlier told that there was no one in the area when the avalanche hit, but at around 2pm (local time), we were told there are two missing people in the area. We started the rescue operation and recovered a dead body of a labourer identified as Sandeep Kumar. There is one more person missing identified as Pal Krishan. The rescue operation is on by Indian army and Administration. All other labourers are safe," said ADC Ganderbal, Jammu Kashmir government.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has kept medical teams on standby in the area as the search for another person still continues. Notably, two avalanches were reported in the Hangh and Sarbal areas of Ganderbal district.

Earlier, three army soldiers including a JCO were killed when they slipped on the snow track near LOC in Macchil sector of North Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

