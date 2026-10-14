/Fresh snowfall across higher reaches of Kashmir makes temperatures dip; Bandipora-Gurez Road closed

Srinagar: Fresh snowfall was witnessed across the higher reaches of Kashmir on Wednesday, bringing a further drop in temperatures and signalling a spell of colder weather in the mountainous areas of the Valley.

Higher reaches of Kilshay Top in Tulail Valley and Razdan Pass in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district received fresh snowfall, with heavy snow reported in the upper reaches of Tulail Valley near the Line of Control (LoC).

Fresh snowfall at Razdan Pass on Tuesday evening forced the closure of vehicular movement along the 85-kilometre Bandipora-Gurez Road, disrupting the only road connectivity between Gurez Valley and the rest of Kashmir.

Situated at an altitude of around 3,558 metres, Razdan Pass is a crucial high-altitude route that remains vulnerable to adverse weather conditions. Authorities are expected to assess the road situation before allowing traffic to resume. Travellers and transporters have been advised to follow official traffic advisories and avoid travelling on the route until it is declared safe.

Meanwhile, the famous tourist destination of Gulmarg has turned into a picturesque winter-like landscape following fresh snowfall. Continuous snowfall has been reported at Affarwat Peak covering the surrounding mountains in a blanket of white and enhancing the region’s scenic beauty.

The fresh spell of precipitation has also contributed to a dip in temperatures across the Valley, particularly in the higher-altitude areas, as Kashmir experiences a shift towards colder weather conditions.

The Meteorological Centre Srinagar has forecast generally cloudy weather with light to moderate rainfall at many places on October 14 and 15, while higher reaches are likely to receive light snowfall.

The department has also warned of thunderstorms, gusty winds and hailstorms at isolated places from late afternoon on October 14 through late night and early morning on October 15.

Weather conditions are expected to remain generally dry on October 16, although a brief spell of light rain may occur at isolated places. Dry weather is likely to prevail from October 17 to 24.

Another spell of generally cloudy weather, with light rainfall at scattered places and light snowfall over higher reaches, is expected between October 25 and 27. Thunderstorms and gusty winds may occur at a few places during this period.

In view of the forecast, the Meteorological Centre Srinagar has advised farmers to ensure the safe storage of harvested apples, paddy and other crops on October 14 and 15.

The department has also cautioned that thunderstorms and gusty winds during this period could coincide with light snowfall over important mountain passes, roads and highways.