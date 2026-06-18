/DGP Nalin Prabhat flags off 45 specialised mountain rescue teams for Amarnath Yatra

Srinagar: Director General of Police (DGP), Jammu and Kashmir, Nalin Prabhat, on Thursday flagged off 45 specialised Mountain Rescue Teams that will be deployed at 25 strategic locations along the Amarnath Yatra route, including the Holy Cave area.

The specialised teams have been equipped with upgraded rescue gear and provided advanced training to enhance their operational capabilities. The objective is to ensure a swift and effective response in the event of natural disasters, accidents, or any other emergency during the annual pilgrimage.

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The teams will be stationed at vulnerable and landslide-prone locations along both the Baltal and Pahalgam routes of the Yatra, beginning from the Baltal Base Camp and Nunwan Base Camp.

“Under the leadership of DGP Jammu and Kashmir Police, Nalin Prabhat, the Mountain Rescue Teams comprising personnel from J&K Police, SDRF, NDRF, SSB, BSF and other agencies have been flagged off for deployment along the Amarnath Yatra route and the Holy Cave area. Around 45 columns of these teams will be stationed at 25 locations to assist the pilgrims and respond to any emergency situation. These specialised mountain rescue teams play a crucial role in ensuring the safety of the Yatris. This year, we have made additional efforts by upgrading equipment and enhancing training standards to provide better services and emergency response capabilities. We are hopeful that the Yatra will be peaceful and that we will discharge our duties to the best of our abilities,” said Director SDRF Imtiyaz Hussain.

Mountain Rescue Teams are deployed every year during the Amarnath Yatra. However, this year they have received additional training and enhanced equipment support from central agencies to strengthen disaster response preparedness.

The Amarnath Yatra routes are vulnerable to landslides, flash floods, and other natural hazards. In previous years, several incidents of landslides and adverse weather conditions have affected pilgrims and infrastructure along the route. The disaster management teams are tasked with ensuring immediate rescue and relief operations in case of any eventuality.

Alongside the multi-layered security grid established for the Yatra, disaster management and rescue teams will remain deployed throughout the pilgrimage route to ensure the safety, security, and well-being of devotees undertaking the annual pilgrimage.