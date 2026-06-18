/Born during queen Victoria's reign: 194-yr old tortoise named Guinness World Records ICON for 2026 - VIDEO

A tortoise born before the invention of the telephone, before Queen Victoria's reign ended, and decades before France's Eiffel Tower was built has been officially named in a Guinness World Records (GWR) ICON for 2026. The tortoise, Jonathan, the world's oldest known living land animal, has registered his place among one of the most extraordinary records in history.

The Seychelles giant tortoise is believed to have been born in 1832, and currently it lives on the island of St Helena in the South Atlantic Ocean. The 194-year-old Jonathan continues to hold two Guinness World Records titles, marking the oldest living animal on land and the oldest known chelonian, a group that includes turtles and tortoises.



Announcing the honour on social media platform X, Guinness World Records wrote, “Jonathan the tortoise is officially a Guinness World Records ICON. Believed to have been born c. 1832, Jonathan is the oldest living land animal at the grand old age of 194 years. He is a Seychelles giant tortoise, and the average life expectancy of his species is 150.”

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From Victorian era to digital era

Jonathan's extraordinary age is difficult to fathom. However, he predates famous structures such as the Eiffel Tower in Paris and London's Tower Bridge, and has witnessed remarkable periods of history, from the Victorian era to the rise of the digital era.



His exceptional lifespan has attracted the attention of both record-keeping organisations and scientists. Researchers are examining Jonathan's DNA and cellular structure to uncover clues about how he has maintained good health for almost 200 years. Their findings could help improve understanding of ageing and longevity.