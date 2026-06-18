/15-million-year-old fossils of Shark discovered in Odisha, date back to the Miocene epoch period

A significant fossil discovery in Baripada town of Odisha's Mayurbhanj district highlights the region's ancient marine ecosystem. It has also brought to light that the entire region - modern-day Baripada and surrounding areas - was submerged in shallow seas.

Estimated to be around 15 million years old, the fossil dates back to the Miocene epoch, a period known for significant biodiversity and climatic changes. It was unearthed from the Baripada Fossil Bed and identified by Dr Debabrata Nandi, Assistant Professor in the Department of Remote Sensing and GIS at Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University, Baripada.

The finding let's researchers to believe that large parts of present-day Baripada and its surrounding areas were once submerged under a shallow sea.

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The discovery began during a field visit with students to the area said professor Debabrata Nandi.

"Actually, when I took our students on a tour, I noticed some fossil-like remnants there. We went to the local people and asked them what it was, and they referred to it as 'Asura Hadda', or 'demon's bones'. After that, we investigated further and found several fossils, including microfossils such as shark teeth and shark vertebrae, along with some other elements that we haven't been able to identify yet," Nandi was quoted as saying by ANI.

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‘Has great scientific and tourism potential’

Researchers, palaeontologists and other scientific institutions have collaborated to determine the full significance of the findings.

The fossil assemblage that includes shark teeth, fish bones, mollusc shells and microscopic marine organisms is indicative of a diverse underwater ecosystem. Notably, sharks account for nearly half of the fish fossils discovered from the Baripada Fossil Bed.

According to Nandi, the site has a great scientific and tourism potential for which he advocated its protection and recognition.