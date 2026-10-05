/CISF cracks down on coal theft in Jharkhand, seizes 250 tonnes coal

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) seized approximately 250 tonnes of coal in a coordinated operation with CCL over the alleged theft and illegal dumping of the mineral in the forest area near Ojha Tandi village in Jharkhand on Monday (October 5). The security forces launched the operation in the early hours following a reliable intelligence input.



At around 3:00 AM, forces received inputs that 5 HYVA vehicles were attempting to steal coal during night hours from a coal dump and conceal it in the adjoining jungle area before sunrise. In response, CISF jointly intercepted the HYVA vehicles during the operation. After the driver noticed the CISF personnel, he abandoned the vehicle and fled from the scene, reportedly because the vehicle was difficult to move in the area.

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Operation under Commandant and Assistant Commandants

The CISF later seized the HYVAS with approximately 250 tonnes of coal and subsequently handed it over to Balumath Police Station. Following this, an FIR has been filed in connection with the incident. Assistant Commandants Subhash Kumar and Harsha Lawaniya led the complete operation along with Sub-Officer Halder and Abhishek, under the guidance of Commandant Amit Kumar.



This marks the second major raid operation which CISF Unit CCL Magadh and Amrapali unit launched within a short span, with active support and cooperation from N.K. Piparwar. The unit was formally inducted on September 19, 2026.



The CISF has been steadily deployed in key coal-producing regions across the country to enhance security, curb coal theft and support the government’s goal of eliminating coal pilferage. The Force remains committed to sustained and coordinated efforts to prevent illegal activities and safeguard the security and economic interests of the coal sector.