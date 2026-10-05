/Indian-born cheetah gives birth to 5 cubs at MP's Kuno National Park, count reaches 60

An Indian-born female cheetah, KJP21, has given birth to five cubs at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh on Monday (October 5). With this, the total cheetah population in India has become 60, including 41 Indian-born cheetahs. The father of these cubs is from Botswana, which makes the newborns the first representatives of the Botswana lineage to be born in India.



The development was shared by Union Minister Bhupender Yadav on his social media platform X, stating that KJP21, a 32-month-old female cheetah, is the third Indian-born female cheetah to give birth after Mukhi and KGP12. It marked a significant achievement in the emergence of the next generation of India’s cheetah population under the Project Cheetah.



“Another historic and joyous milestone for Project Cheetah! KJP21, a 32-month-old Indian-born female cheetah, has given birth to five healthy cubs in Kuno National Park today. KJP21 is the third Indian-born female cheetah to give birth, after Mukhi and KGP12—an important milestone in the emergence of the next generation of India’s cheetah population. With the arrival of these five cubs, the cheetah population in India has reached 60, including 41 Indian-born cheetahs,” Yadav said in a post on social media platform X.

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Botswanan bloodline

He went on to note that these five newborn cubs represent a significant milestone, introducing the Botswanan bloodline into India for the first time, as their father is a male cheetah originally from Botswana. “Importantly, these cubs also mark the beginning of the Botswanan lineage in India, as their father is a Botswanan male cheetah—adding a new genetic lineage to India’s growing cheetah population. Another generation born on Indian soil, adding yet another beautiful chapter to the remarkable story of cheetah reintroduction in India,” the Union Minister further stated.