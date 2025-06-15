'If India needs us, we stand ready' | A nation writes back: Operation Sindoor sparks civilian wave of support

A wave of love and support is reaching the Indian Army—not through grand speeches or parades, but through something much more personal: letters.

From different walks of life, people across the country are writing heartfelt messages to the Indian soldiers, thanking them for their service and sacrifice.

The Indian Army shared a glimpse of these touching letters on Sunday (June 15) on social media platform X, and it’s a powerful reminder that behind every soldier is a grateful nation. These small notes, filled with big emotions, are strengthening the bond between the people and the protectors of our country.

Indian Army shares video on X

Read what they wrote

The Indian Army in their post on X said, “A heartfelt compilation of letters from civilians, expressing their unwavering support, deep admiration and gratitude for the Indian Army during Operation Sindoor. Their words echo pride, resilience and the enduring spirit of heroism that continues to inspire us all. #IndianArmy – Always in service of the nation, with honour and dedication!”

One of the citizens named Rupesh Harishchandra Mainkar wrote, “I want no salary or compensation or recognition or any certificate. I just need your authorisation and uniform and permission to fight for the country in the infantry.”

Another user Suryanarayana, Chairman, States Civil Services Retired Officers' Association, said, “We salute and congratulate all the heads of Indian Armed Forces for countering the missile attacks launched by Pakistan to strike civilian and military locations in northern and western India. India had hit multiple terror infrastructure facilities in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir under 'Operation Sindoor'.”

Another user, Vaishnu Sankar S said, “During the Kargil War, I had the honour to serve as as volunteer, lending my shoulder to brave hearts at Base Hospital, Srinagar. That experience left an incredible mark on my soul, and I want you to know, Sir, that the josh to serve my nation still burns strong within me.”

The Indian Army said that the letters came in from every village, every city. In the end of the video, the Indian Army thanked the citizens for their trust and support.