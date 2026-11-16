/Trump backs Jensen Huang's return as Nvidia CEO, firm may be named AI 'national champion' | GRAVITAS

US President Donald Trump has backed calls for Jensen Huang to return as chief executive of Nvidia, days after his resignation amid a scandal involving his alleged affair with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, who has been accused of being a Chinese spy. Trump said he would welcome Huang's reinstatement, adding that he did not know whether Alice Huang was a Chinese spy. His remarks have added a new dimension to the controversy surrounding the chipmaker and its leadership.

The push for Huang's comeback is also gaining traction within the technology industry. An open letter addressed to Nvidia's board, which has reportedly attracted more than 172,000 signatories, is urging directors to bring him back while the facts are independently examined. The letter argues that accountability should rest on evidence and that Huang should be given a meaningful opportunity to respond.

The campaign has reportedly received support from more than 8,500 Nvidia employees, representing over 20 per cent of the company's workforce. Prominent technology figures, including SpaceX chief Elon Musk, Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick and YouTube co-founder Steve Chen, have also backed the call for Huang's return.

Since Huang's departure, Nvidia chief financial officer Colette Kress has been serving as interim CEO.

But why is there such a strong push for his return?

Often described as the central bank of the artificial intelligence industry, Nvidia occupies a position that extends far beyond manufacturing chips. Its hardware powers much of the AI revolution, while its investments and partnerships have helped finance and shape the wider technology ecosystem. That influence has made Huang a central figure in Silicon Valley. His leadership has also helped build considerable loyalty among Nvidia employees, adding to the calls for his reinstatement.

However, questions have emerged over whether the campaign for Huang's return is entirely organic. A Financial Times report claimed that Huang had discussed a possible comeback with people close to him. His team is reportedly assembling a 'war room' of prominent Silicon Valley executives to lobby for his reinstatement and build support within the White House.

Meanwhile, Nvidia could soon receive a significant boost from the Trump administration. Reports suggest the company is among more than two dozen firms that may be designated as AI 'national champions'. The proposed designation is reportedly part of Washington's effort to help American artificial intelligence companies secure business overseas and maintain an edge over China.

The developments come amid growing scrutiny of the relationship between Trump and Huang. A Washington Post report has also raised questions over Trump's Nvidia investments, stating that his stake in the company had grown to $62 million as of August 2026, compared with around $1.3 million at the end of 2024.

Trump had earlier faced questions over his response to reports that he was warned about Huang's alleged relationship with Alice Huang, who has been accused of having links to Beijing. The allegations and the extent of her influence remain under scrutiny.

However, support for Huang's return is not unanimous within the Trump administration.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has argued that Nvidia's next chief executive should come from outside the company. He has also said Nvidia must answer questions about its compliance culture and adherence to US export restrictions within the next ten days. As the search for Nvidia's next chief executive continues, another name being discussed is Rene Haas, the chief executive of British chipmaker Arm Holdings. Haas previously spent seven years at Nvidia, where he rose to become vice president and general manager of its computing products business.