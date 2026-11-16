/Third U.S. aircraft carrier reaches West Asia just as Trump departs for Asia summits | Gravitas

Tensions in West Asia persist after a lull in attacks. Iran targeted Bahrain twice in a matter of three days.

On the other hand, U.S. continues to pile up pressure on Iran.

As U.S. President Donald Trump heads to Asia for two vital summits, fears of an escalation remain high.

As the protracted war continues, U.S. has been expanding its presence in West Asia with warships, fighter jets and thousands of troops.

According to reports, USS Roosevelt has also arrived in the region.

As USS George HW Bush and USS George Washington are already deployed there, this marks the first time since April that three U.S. carrier strike groups are in West Asia.

A day earlier, blasts rang out over Bahrain as Iran attacked a U.S. radar system at the Al-Riffa helicopter base.

On its part, Bahrain asked citizens to take shelter and claimed to have shot down Iranian drones.

Iran framed its attack as a response to acts of aggression by U.S.

According to reports, Mossad has provided CIA intelligence indicating that Iran intends to target Trump and senior members of his administration, using explosive-laden drones.

Remember, Mossad Director Roman Gofman visited U.S. last week itself.

In response to the threats, officials considered to be at risk have reportedly curtailed their public appearances, while several others have relocated from their homes.

One of these officials is U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent who was moved from his home in Washington to a secure military base.

Now, Pentagon continues to face criticism.

According to CBS news, a U.S. soldier has accused the military leadership of ignoring warnings about thin fortifications at a command post at Kuwait's Port Shuaiba.

Remember, on March 1, six American soldiers died in an Iranian drone attack at this base.

Major Stephen Ramsbottom, who was himself wounded in this attack, claimed that the post was not equipped with an anti-drone system and a physician.

He has reportedly submitted a complaint in this regard to the armed services committees in the U.S. House of Representatives as well as the Senate.

Now, Iran remains on the offensive.

It rejected Germany's demand to halt uranium enrichment, saying that it has the right to do so as a signatory to the nuclear non-proliferation treaty.

Tehran also made it clear that it won't let UN inspectors inspect its nuclear facilities until the war ends.

Diplomatic efforts to end the war also continued.

At a meeting of the ten-member Economic Cooperation Organization in Islamabad, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi claimed support for its two-day plan.

As part of this proposal, U.S. will take a number of measures on the first day, including lifting of the naval blockade.

The Strait of Hormuz will be reopened on the very next day.

Meanwhile, Iranians held rallies in Tehran as well as cities like Qazvin and Mashhad to express solidarity and pledge allegiance to their Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.

Now, the anger against the Iran war resonated in the streets of Manila too.

Trump is set to arrive there towards the end of the ASEAN summit.

Activists projected 'out' next to the Trump Tower logo to protest his visit.

Hundreds of protesters from the new patriotic alliance, a network of activist groups in Philippines, clashed with the police, as they marched towards the venue of the ASEAN summit in Manila.

Trump is expected to raise Iran at the trilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday.

The meeting which will take place on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen, is expected to focus on nuclear arms control as well.