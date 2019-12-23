Watch: Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry Seaborn star in their first music video together

The couple can tick one thing off their bucket list. Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry Seaborn starred in their first music video together.

The couple showed off their dance moves in the music video for the song ‘Put It All On Me’ which is a classic romantic number that celebrates love. The song is a collaboration with Ella Mai for Ed Sheeran.

The couple can be seen dancing and cuddling and also shared a kiss.

The singer shared a short video on his Instagram and captioned it, "This is the final video from my no.6 collaborations project, it`s for Put It All On Me feat @ellamai, enjoy x."

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn have known each other since they were 11-year-olds. He first met Cherry at school.

The music video comes five months after Ed Sheeran announced that he is married. The wedding saw only close friends and family members of the bride and groom.