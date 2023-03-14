The Whale OTT release: Here's where to watch Brendan Fraser's Oscar-winning role

Brendan Fraser made his comeback to movies late last year and swept the Oscars 2023 with the coveted Best Actor award. This is his first Academy Award. Brendan got a standing ovation as he walked towards the Oscars stage with fellow actors cheering for him. The psychological drama is written by Samuel D. Hunter and directed by Darren Aronofsky. It is based on one of Hunter’s plays of the same name and is about going through grief to find salvation.

Brendan Fraser plays the role of Charlie, a recluse who ends up gaining 100 pounds over many years after the death of his boyfriend but eventually reconnects with his estranged daughter. The film discusses some hard-hitting issues such as morbid obesity and homosexuality.

The Whale released last year but if you happened to have missed watching in theatres, it’s time to get your popcorn out as the film is now ready for its OTT premiere. The Oscar film will stream exclusively on SonyLIV from March 16, 2023. Also read: Oscars 2023: Here's where to watch this year's Best Film winner Everything Everywhere.....on OTT

The OTT platform made the announcement on its social media platform. The official handle of SonyLIV announced shared a poster of the film and wrote, “Honoured with 2 incredible Oscar wins at the 95th Academy Awards. The Whale, a pathbreaking film that wins 2 phenomenal Oscars! The award goes to #BrendanFraser for Best Actor and #AdrienMorot, #JudyChin, #AnneMarieBradley for Best Makeup & Hairstyling.”

