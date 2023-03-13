Oscars 2023: Here's where to watch this year's Best Film winner Everything Everywhere.....on OTT

There is always an increased buzz for Oscar winning films. This year, one film that ruled the Academy Awards, was Everything Everywhere All At Once. Starring Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and Jamie Lee Curtis, the film is helmed by Daniel Kwan. It won 7 Oscars in total and has become one of the most awarded movies of the awards.

The film released on September 16, 2022. It is now available on OTT platform SonyLIV.

On Monday, after the big win, Sony LIV took to their Instagram and announced the OTT release of the Oscar-winning movie. The OTT platform wrote, “Honoured with 7 incredible wins at the 95th Academy Awards. Heartiest congratulation to #MichelleYeoh for winning Best Actress, #KeHuyQuan for winning Best Supporting Actor, #JamieLee Curtis for winning Best Supporting Actress, #PaulRogers for winning Best Film Editing, #DanielKwan#DanielScheinert for winning Best Original Screenplay, Best Director and Best Picture. #EverythingEverywhereAllAt Once streaming now on Sony LIV”

Everything Everywhere All At Once follows the story of Evelyn, a laundromat owner who attempts to save the multiverse from its greatest threat with the help of her alternative versions of herself from parallel universes. Evelyn is dealing with her unsteady laundromat business being on the verge of failure, her marriage to a wimpy husband, Waymond, and broken relationships with her judgmental father and her daughter Joy while preparing herself for the impersonal IRS auditor, Deirdre.