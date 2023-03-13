Internet schools Jimmy Kimmel after he jokes with Malala Yousafzai at Oscars 2023

Popular TV host Jimmy Kimmel was trolled by netizens as he joked with Malala Yousafzai and the internet didn’t find it funny. Jimmy had taken over the hosting duties at the Oscars 2023 ceremony when he passed on the mic to the Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai and asked her about a silly thing. He asked the Pakistani activist whether she knew about the beef between Harry Styles and Chris Pine.

Malala Yousafzai attended the Oscars event with husband Asser Malik. Pretending to ask questions from members of the public, he approached Malala and asked what many are calling an “offensive question”. He asked, "Your work in human rights and education for women and children is an inspiration. As the youngest Nobel Prize winner in history, I was wondering, do you think Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine?"

Malala took a moment and said, “I only talk about peace.”

Netizens soon took over the internet and praised Malala for her presence of mind while slamming Jimmy Kimmel. The Internet feels that Malala handled the awkwardness elegantly. One user wrote, "Imagine getting to speak to Malala and you ask her what she thinks about Harry Styles and Chris Pine beefing... insane.” "Malala does not deserve this. She should've punished him," tweeted another.

"Ok but did @jimmykimmel seriously just ask @Malala about Harry Styles spitting on Chris Pine? Her answer was so classy and perfect," another said on Twitter.

For the unversed, Harry Styles and Chris Pine's controversy sparked off by a viral video showing the former spitting on Chris at the 2022 Venice Film Festival. The two have worked together in Don’t Worry Darling.