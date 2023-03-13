After a black velvet gown, Deepika Padukone debuts purple fur dress at Oscars after party

Serving us one look after another! Bollywood star Deepika Padukone gave us one more swoon-worthy look from her Oscars after party as she debuted a purple fur short dress with black gloves, stockings, and heels. Deepika Padukone tied her hair in a bun, but this time a messy one. With dramatic eyes and a smile that you can’t enough of, Deepika shared the look on her Instagram and wrote, “And then the after…”

The dress, for the unversed, is by Naeem Khan that she paired with a belt for the Vanity Fair party where the whos who of world film industries mingle and exchange ideas and just celebrate their wins.

Check out the pics here:

For her Oscars red carpet debut, Deepika Padukone was dressed in a custom Louis Vuitton that was black velvet gown with opera gloves and a Cartier diamond necklace. India records history at Oscars 2023: Kangana Ranaut, Ajay Devgn, Chiranjeevi & others celebrate

Deepika was praised for her composed and confident stage presence as she introduced the song “Naatu Naatu” for SS Rajamouli’s RRR which has been widely appreciated for its scale. Among those who praised her was fellow actor Kangana Ranaut who wrote, "How beautiful @deepikapadukone looks, not easy to stand there holding the entire nation together, carrying its image, reputation on those delicate shoulders and speaking so graciously and confidently. Deepika stands tall as a testimony to the fact that Indian women are the best (red heart and national flag emojis)." Check out Kangana's comment here