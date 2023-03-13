Oscars 2023: Kangana Ranaut praises Deepika Padukone in a first, calls her 'beautiful'

In the event of India winning big at the Oscars 2023 ceremony, things seem to be getting better between Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone. Deepika walked the red carpet at the Oscar Awards and looked stunning in a black ensemble, bringing alive vintage style with many calling her a desi ‘Grace Kelly.' With a classic bun, diamond jewels, velvet opera gloves, and an off-shoulder gown; the Bollywood actress was definitely one of the best-dressed celebs of the night.

Praising her look and her confidence on stage as she introduced RRR’s song 'Naatu Naatu,' fellow actor Kangana Ranaut wrote, "How beautiful @deepikapadukone looks, not easy to stand there holding the entire nation together, carrying its image, reputation on those delicate shoulders and speaking so graciously and confidently. Deepika stands tall as a testimony to the fact that Indian women are the best (red heart and national flag emojis)."

The positive comment comes as a surprise as Kangana Ranaut has not once but on many occasions taken a dig at Deepika. At one time, she took a dig at Deepika’s depression, right before Kangana’s film on a similar issue was scheduled to release – Judgemental Hai Kya. Kangana tweeted, “The film that we made for Mental Health awareness was dragged to the court by those who run depression ki dukan, after media ban, name of the film was changed just before the release causing marketing complications but it’s a good film, do watch it today.”

In another instance when Kangana was asked about an influencer shaming Deepika for her ‘hemlines and necklines’ during the Gehraiyaan promotions, the former replied, “Look, I am here to defend those who can’t defend themselves. Alright? She can defend herself. She has the privilege, the platform and I can’t promote her film here. Sit down.”

Meanwhile, for those who missed watching the Oscars ceremony, Deepika Padukone introduced the 'Naatu Naatu' song like this: "An irresistibly catchy chorus, electrifying beats, and killer dance moves to match have made this song a global sensation. It plays during a pivotal scene in RRR, a movie about the friendship between real-life Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. In addition to being sung in Telugu and illustrating the film's anti-colonialist themes, it's also a total banger!"