Watch: Deepika Padukone gets emotional as RRR's Naatu Naatu wins Oscar 2023

It was a proud moment for India on Sunday night as two of its films won at the Oscars and created history. Much like fans back home, actress Deepika Padukone got slightly emotional as Naatu Naatu won the Best Song award. RRR's hit song won music composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose Best Song Oscar while The Elephant Whisperers won Best Documentary Short. Earlier in the evening, Padukone introduced the song to the audience at the Oscars before it was performed by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kala Bhairava and a bunch of energetic dancers.



While Padukone was seated slightly away from the RRR team, she did cheer for them as MM Keeravani went up the stage to accept the award.

While presenting Naatu Naatu’s performance at the ceremony, Deepika said, “An irresistibly catchy chorus, electrifying beats, and killer dance moves to match have made this next song a global sensation. It plays during a pivotal scene in RRR, a movie about the friendship between real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. In addition to being sung in Telugu and illustrating the film’s anti-colonialist themes, it’s also a total banger. It’s got millions of views on YouTube and Tiktok, has audiences dancing in movie theatres all around the world, and is also the first song ever from an Indian production to be nominated for an Oscar. Do you know Naatu? Because if you don't, then you are about to." The electrifying performance got a standing ovation from the audience.

On Sunday, Naatu Naatu made history by becoming the first ever Telugu song to not only be performed and nominated but also win at the Oscars. It is also the first Indian song from an Indian production to have an Oscar.