Oscars 2023: All that Breathes, Colin Farrell, and other snubs and surprises

The Academy Awards are one of the most highly anticipated events in the entertainment industry, with movie lovers and industry insiders eagerly waiting to see which films, actors, and filmmakers will take home the coveted statuettes. However, each year there are always a few snubs and surprises that leave audiences scratching their heads. The 95th Oscars ceremony held this year was no exception, with some highly acclaimed films and performances left out of the nominations, while some lesser-known works managed to make the cut. From the omission of popular films to unexpected nominations for relatively unknown actors, this year's Oscars had its share of snubs and surprises.

All that Breathes: Snub

Shaunak Sen's superbly shot, affecting documentary All that Breathes, featuring the story of two Muslim brothers taking upon themselves to rescue and care for New Delhi's black kites, was snubbed in favour of Daniel Roher's Navalny. A well-made documentary, no doubt, but All that Breathes was arguably head and shoulders above any contender in the category.

All Quiet on the Western Front: Surpise

The German anti-war movie based on Erich Maria Remarque's 1929 novel of the same name emerged as a surprise winner in four categories. Its most surprising victory, I feel, was in the production design category. It can be said that in that particular category Babylon, Elvis, and The Fabelmans deserved the award more, but All Quiet on the Western Front was no slouch either.

The Batman: Snub

I am of the opinion that The Batman was not even nominated in the Best Original Score category because it is a superhero movie. Roger Deakins agrees. But the movie should have taken the Best Sound Oscar. For the simple fact that it had the best sound effects for any movie. Though, Top Gun: Maverick, which did take the trophy, was not far behind.

Jamie Lee Curtis: Surprise

Jamie Lee Curtis was quite fantastic as a dry, bored tax auditor in Everything Everywhere All at Once, though it looked like Angela Bassett (for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) or Kerry Condon (from The Banshees of Inisherin) might beat her.

Colin Farrell: Snub

Nobody can argue that Brendan Fraser was great in The Whale. But it has to be admitted that that fat suit did the heavy-lifting. It was Colin Farrell who deserved the award for his understated performance in The Banshees of Inisherin. He was incredible in the role, eminently watchable even when there are no words in the scene.

Michelle Yeoh: Surprise

At this point, pretty much every film lover knows Michelle Yeoh is an international treasure. But her talent has so long been left unrecognised that this Oscar win also came as a surprise. She was the heart and soul of Everything Everywhere All At Once, a deliriously entertaining multiversal adventure. She is indescribably good — portraying the pain, confusion, exhaustion, and other moods with a veteran's ease.

The Banshees of Inisherin: Snub

The Banshees of Inisherin, probably the best movie of the year, did not win the Best Picture Oscar. The award did go to the next-best winner Everything Everywhere All at Once. But what is strange and quite ridiculous is that Banshees went completely empty-handed.

