Oscars 2023: 'Naatu Naatu' from RRR creates history as it wins Best Original Song trophy

Oscars 2023 RRR: After clinching the Golden Globe earlier this year, 'Naatu Naatu' from RRR just won an Oscar for best original song. Although the film failed to score nominations in any other category, the win is a major accomplishment for director SS Rajamouli, the stars NTR Jr and Ram Charan, and the rest of the cast and crew. 'Naatu Naatu' has become a global phenomenon, with thousands of people recreating the song's choreography and sharing it on social media. Hollywood personalities ranging from comedians to actors to filmmakers have been captivated by the film's audacious action and Rajamouli's direction. The director has received widespread acclaim for his Baahubali movies, but RRR arguably has had an even bigger impact.

RRR follows two real-life revolutionaries who took on the might of the British Empire in the early 20th century. Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (NTR Jr) join forces in 1920 to fight the colonialists. Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris were also in the cast of RRR.

Many industry experts have credited Rajamouli's unique storytelling style and his ability to create action-packed and visually stunning films as the key to his success. RRR is no exception, with its breathtaking action sequences, intricate costumes, and impressive sets transporting viewers to a different time and place.

RRR has solidified Rajamouli's position as one of the most talented and innovative filmmakers in the Indian film industry. With his unique vision and unwavering commitment to quality, it is no surprise that his films continue to break records and capture the hearts of audiences worldwide.

Earlier in the ceremony, the song was performed on the stage, though not by the two stars, sadly.

