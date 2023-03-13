Oscars 2023 performers: RRR, Naatu Naatu takes over Oscars 2023, receives standing ovation
Oscars 2023 performers: The global smash hit Naatu Naatu took over the Oscar stage and how! The song and the performance received a standing ovation at the Oscar Awards 2023.
Oscars 2023 performers on RRR, Naatu Naatu: There is no denying this. The Naatu Naatu fever gripped the Oscars 2023 and how. Host Jimmy Kimmel delivered a long monologue as he opened the Oscar Awards 2023 at Dolby Theatres in Hollywood, Los Angeles. Kimmel had to eventually stop his speech as he was pushed out off the stage by a bunch of dancers doing the signature Naatu Naatu step. The song was performed later on the stage by the original singers of the Telugu hit Rahul Sipligunj and Kala Bhairava and was presented by Indian actress Deepika Padukone.
"If you don't know Naatu, then you are about to," said Padukone as the stage erupted with enthusiastic dancers including Indian reality TV star and American dancer Lauren Gottlieb performing energetically to the beats composed by MM Keeravani.
Both Kala Bhairav and Rahul Sipligunj were dressed in traditional black kurta and dhoti as they sang the electrifying global smash hit song live on stage.
The song's beats were infectious and members of the audience immediately swayed and clapped along. As the performance ended with a bang, they received a standing ovation making the moment truly historic.
Standing ovation for #NaatuNaatu Performance at the #Oscars95 ❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/kDwMNfnLM8— RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) March 13, 2023
Standing Ovation After #NaatuNaatu Performance At #Oscars 🙏🙏🙏#GlobalStarNTRatOscars @tarak9999pic.twitter.com/jPCITy1WfD— NTR Trends (@NTRFanTrends) March 13, 2023
Naatu Naatu from RRR has been nominated in the Best Original Song category. Meanwhile, Indian film The Elephant Whisperers won the Best Documentary Short Oscar. The win is a first for an Indian film in this category. Director Kartiki Gonsalves and producer Guneet Monga went up the stage to pick the golden statue.
