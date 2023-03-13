Oscars 2023 performers: RRR, Naatu Naatu takes over Oscars 2023, receives standing ovation

Oscars 2023 performers on RRR, Naatu Naatu: There is no denying this. The Naatu Naatu fever gripped the Oscars 2023 and how. Host Jimmy Kimmel delivered a long monologue as he opened the Oscar Awards 2023 at Dolby Theatres in Hollywood, Los Angeles. Kimmel had to eventually stop his speech as he was pushed out off the stage by a bunch of dancers doing the signature Naatu Naatu step. The song was performed later on the stage by the original singers of the Telugu hit Rahul Sipligunj and Kala Bhairava and was presented by Indian actress Deepika Padukone.



"If you don't know Naatu, then you are about to," said Padukone as the stage erupted with enthusiastic dancers including Indian reality TV star and American dancer Lauren Gottlieb performing energetically to the beats composed by MM Keeravani.



Both Kala Bhairav and Rahul Sipligunj were dressed in traditional black kurta and dhoti as they sang the electrifying global smash hit song live on stage.