Oscar awards 2023 Live Updates: Will RRR triumph?
Story highlights
The 95th Oscar awards ceremony is special for Indian film lovers as for the first time as many as three Indian films have found mentions in the nomination list which was announced earlier in January this year. Smash hit 'Naatu Naatu' from RRR has been nominated in the Best Orginal Song category, All That Breathes has been nominated in Best Documentary Film. The Elephant Whisperer has found a place in the Best Documentary Shorts category.
So who will be the big Oscar winners on Sunday night? Watch this space for live updates.
The 95th Academy Awards take place Sunday, with the wacky multiverse movie Everything Everywhere All at Once leading the nominations with 11.
Here are five other things to watch out for on Hollywood's biggest night: Read more
RRR smash hit Naatu Naatu will be performed live at the Oscar awards ceremony. The film has scored a Best Song nomination this year and is competing against the likes of Rihanna and Lady Gaga. Naatu Naatu features Ram Charan and NTR Jr. The song has been composed by MM Keeravani and written by Chandrabose. Originally written in Telugu, the song also has a Hindi version. The hook step of the song has been copied by various fans across the world in various viral videos. On Sunday, the song will once again be performed at the ceremony by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava.
Will Ram Charan and NTR Jr too join them on stage?
10 films are competing in the Best Picture category at the 2023 Oscars. The films that are nominated in this category are Everything Everywhere All At Once, Tar, The Fabelmans, Avatar: The Way Of Water, Top Gun: Maverick, All Quiet At The Western Front, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, Triangle of Sadness, Women Talking. While the film pundits are stating that Everything Everywhere All At Once will take home the big prize on Sunday night, there are also some who feel The Fabelmans and The Banshees of Inisherin will give a tough fight.