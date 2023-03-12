1 day to go for Oscars 2023: Strange, outrageous and wild red carpet looks that caused a stir

The Academy Awards is not just showbiz's biggest night of the year, but fashion's too. Every celebrity wants to make an impact on the red carpet, which is interestingly champagne in colour this year. Wondering why? Well, a successful red carpet moment can result in lucrative commercial contracts, catapult an actor/actress into superstar status, and help them secure the next big leading role. It can also propel a fashion label into a desired household name. In short, it brings a win-win situation for everyone involved in the process!

But despite having an entourage of stylists, designers, MUAs, and hairstylists, some celebrities fail to curate memorable looks for the special event. And, their boundary-pushing looks end up causing a stir.

Let's take a trip down memory lane and check out seven Oscar looks that had people talking for years.

Edy Williams 1974

The year was 1974, a time when everyone was choosing tuxedos and evening gowns for grand ceremonies such as the Oscars. Breaking the status quo, Edy Williams arrived on the Academy Awards red carpet in a leopard-printed bikini underneath a spotted furry coat.

Cher, 1986

The queen of theatrics, Cher, collaborated with designer Bob Mackie for this scandalous look. Dressed in a full-on Las Vegas showgirl outfit, she stole the limelight and became the talk of the town for years to come.

Edy Williams, 1989

Once again, in 1989, Edy Williams caused a stir with her Oscars look. She left nothing for the imagination as she walked on the red carpet in the skimpiest outfit of the time. She used silver flowers to cover her chest and paired it with a see-through sarong.

Celine Dion, 1999

In 1999, an undebatable highlight of the ceremony was Celine Dion's backward tuxedo, designed by John Galliano. She paired it with a dapper slanted-brim hat which grabbed attention everywhere she went. At a time when red carpets were mostly dominated by traditional gowns, she arrived in this avant-garde look and grabbed headlines.

Matt Stone & Trey Parker, 2000

The South Park creators Matt Stone & Trey Parker parodied Jennifer Lopez and Gwyneth Paltrow by dressing up like them. This was perhaps one of the most innovative and creative appearances in the Oscars' history.

Bjork, 2001

Most people will refer to Bjork's 2001 iconic swan dress by designer Marjan Pejoski when you quip them about the most memorable Oscar outfit of all time. She also left a trail of eggs behind her as she walked across the red carpet. Just seeing her act like a swan in front of hundreds of cameras left fashion aficionados traumatised.

Billy Porter, 2019

Billy Porter, who is known for his shocking red-carpet looks, stole the limelight at the 91st Academy Awards when he showed up in a black tuxedo and gown hybrid designed by Christian Siriano.

Academy Awards 2023 Venue, Timings, Dates, and more

The Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood, Los Angeles will host the Oscars for 2023 on March 12 at 08:00 PM ET. The 95th Academy Awards will honour the best in showbiz from 2022. Comedian Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting the Oscars for the third time. David Niven, Conrad Nagle, Jerry Lewis, and Steve Martin will also co-host the ceremony. Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will perform SS Rajamouli's RRR song "Naatu Naatu" live.

Oscars 2023 Live Streaming Info

Oscar Awards will broadcast in more than 200 countries. Here are the live-streaming details!

According to the Oscars' official website, you can watch the event on ABC station in the United States. The website says, "See it for free over-the-air on your local ABC station. If you're a cable or satellite subscriber, ABC is part of your lineup."

In the United Kingdom, streaming and broadcasting services like SKY UK, BSKYB, NOW TV, Sky One, Sky Living, Sky On Demand, SKY GO, Sky Go SVOD, Sky News, and Sky Arts will telecast the 95th Academy Awards.

Due to the time difference, the Oscars will begin in India at 05:30 AM on March 13. You can stream the event on Disney+ Hotstar. You can also live stream the ceremony on OTT platforms like Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, AT&T TV and FuboTV.

