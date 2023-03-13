Oscars 2023 red carpet Live Updates: See all the celebrity arrivals
Oscars Red Carpet Live: Hollywood's biggest night kicked off in style! The 95th Academy Awards are back with all their glitz and glamour at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. For the starry night, celebrities from around the world stepped out in their fashion best. 'RRR' director SS Rajamouli walked the red carpet with Indian actors Jr. NTR and Ram Charan.
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone attended her first-ever Oscar ceremony in an all-black look. Another star who walked the red or champagne carpet was Rihanna, the singer, who is pregnant with her second child, walked up in a black dress and showed off and cradled her baby bump with all the charm. Lady Gaga, Angela Bassett, and Nicole Kidman among others.
Not just the ladies, but the men too, won hearts with their dazzling looks. Best actor nominee Austin Butler was looking stunning in the black suit; meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson chose to wear the pink suit and was looking outstanding. Indian actor Jr, NTR was looking outstanding in the black colour long coat with gold detailing on the side.
Check out how the red carpet looks here:
Michelle Yeoh
The biggest nominee of the night Michelle Yeoh showed up on the champagne colour red carpet in a breathtaking look. The actress, who become the first Asian best actress nominee, dazzled in the white dress at the 95th Academy Awards.
Yeoh's Dior dress with feather-like detailing gave the angle vibes. She kept her makeup simple and accessorised her look with diamond jewellery and a white watch.
(Photograph:AFP)
Lady Gaga
The Queen of the red carpet, Lady Gaga stepped out in all black look.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Rihanna
Rihanna
(Photograph:Twitter)
Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman