Oscars 2023 red carpet Live Updates: See all the celebrity arrivals

| Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 06:36 AM IST

Oscars Red Carpet Live: Hollywood's biggest night kicked off in style! The 95th Academy Awards are back with all their glitz and glamour at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. For the starry night, celebrities from around the world stepped out in their fashion best. 'RRR' director SS Rajamouli walked the red carpet with Indian actors Jr. NTR and Ram Charan.

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone attended her first-ever Oscar ceremony in an all-black look. Another star who walked the red or champagne carpet was Rihanna, the singer, who is pregnant with her second child, walked up in a black dress and showed off and cradled her baby bump with all the charm. Lady Gaga, Angela Bassett, and Nicole Kidman among others.

Not just the ladies, but the men too, won hearts with their dazzling looks. Best actor nominee Austin Butler was looking stunning in the black suit; meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson chose to wear the pink suit and was looking outstanding. Indian actor Jr, NTR was looking outstanding in the black colour long coat with gold detailing on the side.



Check out how the red carpet looks here: