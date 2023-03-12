Inside pics, clips of 2023 Chanel & Charles Finch's annual pre-Oscars dinner: Nicole Kidman, Kristen Stewart

Hollywood celebrities spent the night before the Oscar Awards chatting with fellow A-listers and sipping martinis at the storied Polo Lounge in The Beverly Hills Hotel for the annual Chanel and Charles Finch dinner party, an invite that is even harder to fetch than a seat at the Academy Awards.

The patio was filled with the industry's brightest talents, dressed in Chanel from head to toe. Kristen Stewart, Marion Cotillard, Rita Ora, Nicole Kidman and Camila Morrone among others were seen arriving at the event in style.

On the red carpet, Kidman and Stewart ran into each other. They hugged and posed for the paparazzi before entering the venue.

Later on the patio, Kidman was seen having a conversation with Idris Elba while Tessa Thompson spoke to best actress nominee Andrea Riseborough. Elsewhere there was a meeting of Spider-Mans as Andrew Garfield approached Tobey Maguire, who was sipping one of the spot's iconic martinis. The Whale director Darren Aronofsky was also seen chatting with the two Spider-Man stars.

Several feet behind them, Jonathan Majors was deep in conversation with Riz Ahmed, while best-supporting actress nominee Kerry Condon tried and failed to get a drink from the bar that had closed down in an attempt to coax the chatty celebrities into the dining room.

Inside, the celebrities were greeted with a surprise performance by The White Lotus star Beatrice Grannò.

Michael B. Jordan, Vicky Krieps, Minnie Driver, Danielle Deadwyler, Hugh Grant, Brie Larson, Sigourney Weaver, Patty Jenkins, Sarah Polley, Lily James, David O. Russell, Jerry Bruckheimer, Sofia Boutella and Ted Sarandos were among other attendees.

Chanel and cinema have been intertwined since the fashion house's earliest days. In 1930, Samuel Goldwyn invited Gabrielle Chanel to Hollywood to dress film stars including Gloria Swanson. On her arrival back in Paris, Chanel collaborated with French filmmakers like Jean Renoir and dressed many of the new wave actresses such as Jeanne Moreau and Romy Schneider.

More recently, Chanel has supported independent productions including Leos Carax's Annette and Mia Hansen-Love's Bergman Island. Chanel provided the funding for Olivier Assayas’s 35mm camera for The Clouds of Sils Maria and has for more than a decade supported programs for emerging filmmakers and cinematic preservation and restorations.