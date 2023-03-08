Oscars 2023: 10 great actors who don't have an Oscar

The Oscars 2023 ceremony is almost here. Winning an Oscar, formally called Academy Award, is often seen as the ultimate achievement for actors in the film industry, but despite oodles of talent and skill, not to mention multiple nominations, there are many great actors who have never won an Oscar. There are a variety of reasons for that. First, the voting process is subjective. These awards are voted by members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which is made up of actors, directors, producers, and other industry professionals. However, each member has their own personal preferences and biases, which can influence their voting decisions.

Moreover, politics and campaigning can also play a role in deciding the winner. In some cases, an actor's studio or publicist may run an aggressive campaign to secure the win, while other actors may not have the same level of resources or publicity behind them.

Here are 10 great actors you will be surprised to know have not won an Oscar:

1. Glenn Close

Glenn Close is widely regarded as one of the most talented actresses of her generation, but she is yet to win an Oscar despite being nominated eight times. Her performances in The Wife, Fatal Attraction, Dangerous Liaisons, and Albert Nobbs are just a few examples of her incredible range and depth as an actress.

2. Amy Adams

Amy Adams has been nominated for an Oscar six times but is yet to win one. Her performances in Arrival, American Hustle, The Fighter, and Doubt are just a few examples that show that she deserves an Oscar trophy.

3. Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise has been a major box office draw for decades and has delivered many memorable performances over the years. He reinforced his position as one of the biggest Hollywood stars — if not the biggest — with Top Gun: Maverick, which went on to become the biggest worldwide earner in 2022. Apart from his numerous action roles, his performances in Born on the Fourth of July, Jerry Maguire, and Magnolia are just a few examples of his acting abilities. He has been nominated for three Academy Awards and has not won one.

4. Johnny Depp

With three nominations to his name, Depp has been recognised for his work in films such as Pirates of the Caribbean, Finding Neverland, and Sweeney Todd.

5. Liam Neeson

With a career spanning several decades, Neeson is known for his performances in films like Schindler's List, Silence, Kinsey, and The Grey, but has never won an Oscar.

6. Helena Bonham Carter

With two nominations under her belt, Carter is known for her work in films like The King's Speech and The Wings of the Dove.

7. Willem Dafoe

Despite his incredible range as an actor and critically acclaimed performances in films like Platoon, Shadow of the Vampire, The Lighthouse, and The Florida Project, Dafoe is yet to win an Oscar.

8. Michelle Pfeiffer

Despite her iconic performances in films like Scarface, Batman Returns, and The Fabulous Baker Boys, Pfeiffer is yet to win an Oscar.

9. Sigourney Weaver

Despite her impressive performances in films like Alien, Gorillas in the Mist, and Avatar, Weaver has never won an Oscar.

10. Jake Gyllenhaal

Despite his acclaimed performances in films such as Brokeback Mountain, Nightcrawler, and Nocturnal Animals, Gyllenhaal has not won an Oscar yet.

