Oscars 2023 2 days to go: Find out who will perform 'Naatu Naatu' on Academy stage

The most-awaited Academy Awards are almost here, and the one thing we all are most excited to see is RRR's smash hit song 'Naatu Naatu' being performed at the Oscars stage at the Dolby Theatre on March 12. Ever since the Academy announced that the smash hit song will be performed live on the stage by Indian singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, all the netizens have been busy speculating about who will perform the highly energetic song after it was confirmed that the lead actor Ram Charan and Jr. NTR will not perform at the Oscars stage.

Lauren Gottlieb will perform on 'Naatu Naatu'



On Friday, American actor-dancer Lauren Gottlieb revealed that she will be dancing on 'Naatu Naatu' at Oscars 2023 on March 12 along with a group of American dancers.



Lauren, who is known for her excellent dance skills and made her Bollywood debut with Remo D'Souza's film 'ABCD', took to her Instagram and shared the exciting news.

Posing at the backdrop of the Los Angeles Hollywood sign, she wrote in the caption, "SPECIAL NEWS!!! I`m performing on `Naatu Naatu` at the OSCARS!!!!!! I`m beyond excited to represent India on the most prestigious stage in the world. Wish me luck!!!"



Later, Lauren also shared a video from her practice section, in which she and other dancers performed the hook step of the song.



Sharing the video, Lauren thanked choreographers Napoleon & Tabitha Dumo for giving her the big opportunity.

''Unbelievably grateful to you @nappytabs for this massive opportunity to live out my Oscar performance dream 🤩 To work with you again after all these years is the most epic full circle moment. Thank you so much 🥹🙏🏽 Let’s burn up this stage!!!! #onedaytogo #oscars95 🔥🔥🔥.''