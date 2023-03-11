Oscars final predictions: Who will win the golden trophy - Michelle Yeoh to Angela Bassett

| Updated: Mar 12, 2023, 02:55 PM IST

The 95th edition of the Academy Awards is almost here, and this year we are going to see some history-making moments for sure. The event will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 12 and will begin around 8 p.m. The excitement is really high among moviegoers, fans, and the stars. After two years of dry runs thanks to COVID, the year 2022 was a treat for cinema lovers as we got a bunch of big releases - whether it was Tom Cruise's blockbuster film Top Gun: Maverick, James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water or Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Other films that have garnered a lot of attention and praise this year are - Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert's Everything Everywhere All at Once starring Michelle Yeoh, Austin Butler's Elvis, and Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans.

With only a few hours left to the big night, here's a list of WION's probable winners who may take a golden statue home.

Oscar Nomination prediction: Best Film

One of the most unpredictable categories. A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once, which revolves around the Chinese immigrant, Evelyn Wang and her roller-coaster life, is one of the top contenders in this category and might be the winner too, especially looking at the buzz around the film and all the big awards this drama has historically won. But looking at the Academy's past, we know that we might see a surprise winner on March 12. Other frontrunners in this category are - Martin McDonagh's The Banshees of Inisherin and the war drama All Quiet on the Western Front. - there is a high chance that we might see one of these two films winning the Oscar trophy. The other frontrunners are: Top Gun: Maverick

The Fabelmans

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

(Photograph: Twitter )

Oscar prediction: Best Actor

In this category, it's Austin Butler vs Brendan Fraser vs Colin Farrell - but the question is: who will win? Austin has been one of the notable winners of this award season and can be a big winner of the night for his commendable performance in the biopic Elvis. Austin has won a Golden Globe and a BAFTA. If we go by the critics, Brendan Fraser and Colin Farrell for their work in 'The Whale' and 'The Banshees of Inisherin', respectively, are top choices.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Oscar prediction: Best Director

Like every other major category, the votes for Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' is high. The Daniels are the frontrunners in this category and may take their first Golden trophy home. Following the director duo, Steven Spielberg could also win his third best director Oscar trophy on March 12 for his semi-autobiographical film The Fabelmans.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Oscar prediction: Best Actress

This year, we got a bag full of great roles for female actors. The Academy nominated some outstanding actors, including Kate Blanchett (Tár), Ana de Armas (Blonde), Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie), Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans), and Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once). However, looking at all of Michelle Yeoh's history-making wins, it seems like she will take the Golden trophy home for her outstanding performance. But, Kate Blanchett is also a strong contender in this category,



(Photograph: Twitter )

Oscar prediction: Best Supporting Actress

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s Angela Bassett is the clear winner in this category. But looking at how Academy have not appreciated Marvel movies in the past, we might also see another winner. However, till now Angela, who is also the first Marvel actress to be nominated in an acting category, is the clear winner. Other top frontrunners are:



Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

(Photograph: Twitter )

Oscar prediction - Ke Huy Quan

Ke Huy Quan made a big impact with his comeback film, 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' and he's the clear winner of this category, for sure. Quan has made history at the SAG and Golden Globe Awards as the first Asian male film winner ever in the supporting actor category. As we know, it's Academy night, so anything is possible, so if Quan gets snubbed, the other two contenders who are the frontrunners in this category are Brendan Gleeson and Brian Tyree Henry. Other top frontrunners are: Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

(Photograph: Twitter )