Oscars 2023 2 days to go: From kissgate to slapgate, biggest scandals in Oscars history

It is almost time for the Oscars 2023. Also known as the Academy Awards, it is an annual event held by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) to celebrate excellence in American and international cinema. Since its inception in 1929, the ceremony has become the most prestigious award ceremony in the film industry, with winners receiving a coveted Oscar statuette. Despite all the significance, the Oscars have not been immune to controversy. From envelope mix-ups to accusations of bias, the Oscars have faced numerous scandals over the years. These controversies have often centered on issues such as diversity, representation, and fairness in the voting process.

Will Smith - Chris Rock slap (2022)

During the Oscars ceremony last year, Chris Rock was one of the presenters — tasked with presenting an award. In his brief bit, he joked about Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith's wife. While referring to her, he said he can’t wait to see G.I. Jane 2. In a 1997 war film, G.I. Jane, Demi Moore’s protagonist, a female Navy Seal, shaves her head. The joke targetted Jada’s lack of hair, which is due to the alopecia condition. At first, Smith appeared to laugh, but after looking at his wife’s eyes roll, he walked up to the stage and whacked Rock across the face.

The La La Land/Moonlight mix-up (2017)

One of the most memorable (for all the wrong reasons) moments in Oscar history occurred at the 89th Academy Awards when the Best Picture announcement was mishandled. Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty announced La La Land as the winner, but midway through the acceptance speeches, it was revealed that Moonlight was actually the winner. The mix-up occurred when the wrong envelope was handed to Dunaway and Beatty. The incident became known as the "Envelopegate" and caused a lot of embarrassment for the Academy.

The #OscarsSoWhite controversy (2016)

The 2016 Oscar nominations sparked a lot of controversy when all 20 acting nominees were white, despite the previous year's success of diverse films such as Creed and Straight Outta Compton. The hashtag #OscarsSoWhite went viral, and many people criticised the Academy for its lack of diversity. This controversy led to changes in the Academy's voting and membership processes to increase diversity.

The Rob Lowe opening ceremony (1989)

The 61st Academy Awards ceremony was opened with a musical number featuring Rob Lowe and Snow White, which was widely criticised as being one of the worst performances in Oscar history. The performance was mocked by critics and celebrities alike, and many consider it to be one of the most embarrassing moments in Oscar history.

Marlon Brando's refusal of the Best Actor Award (1973)

When Marlon Brando won the Best Actor award for his role in The Godfather in 1973, he refused to accept it in person. Instead, he sent Sacheen Littlefeather, a Native American activist, to the stage to decline the award on his behalf and make a speech about the mistreatment of Native Americans in the film industry.

The Adrien Brody - Halle Berry kiss (2003)

In 2003, Adrien Brody won the Best Actor award for his role in The Pianist, and he celebrated by grabbing presenter Halle Berry and kissing her on stage. The kiss was unscripted and unexpected, and Berry appeared surprised and uncomfortable. The incident sparked controversy and criticism, with many accusing Brody of being inappropriate.

The Crash upset (2006)

At the 78th Academy Awards, the film Crash beat out the heavily favoured Brokeback Mountain for Best Picture. Many people were surprised by the upset, and some accused the Academy of not recognising Brokeback Mountain's significance as a groundbreaking LGBTQ+ film.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE