Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone brings in classic Hollywood glamour on the red carpet

Deepika Padukone chose a classic black velvet gown for her first outing at the Oscars 2023. The actress turned up on the Oscars red carpet- now champagne carpet- in an outfit that reminded fashion enthusiasts and fans of classic Hollywood glamour. Padukone has been invited to the Oscar awards ceremony as a presenter. The actress shared her look for the big event on social media and looked stunning in all-black attire.

For the Oscars, she chose an off-the-shoulder jet-black gown, serving old-Hollywood glamour. Her gown featured an off-the-shoulder neckline with a plunging design, drapings on the arms, full-length sleeves with attached Opera gloves, a fitted bust, corseted bodice, cinched torso, figure-hugging fitting, and a mermaid-style pleated skirt grazing the floor.



She rounded up her look with diamond jewels, including statement rings, a bracelet and a necklace. In the end, Deepika chose a center-parted messy bun, winged eyeliner, nude pink lip shade, kohl-lined eyes, subtle nude eye shadow, feathered brows, rouged cheeks and a dewy base. She also showed off a new tattoo - 82AoE (inspired by her beauty brand) - on the neck in the images.

Deepika Padukone is making her Oscars debut this year after making her debut in Hollywood with 2017`s `XXX: Return of Xander Cage`.



The actress has represented Indian cinema on a lot of international platforms. In 2022, Deepika was one of the jury members at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. Oscars 2023: Check out the full list of winners (Updating Live)

