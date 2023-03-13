Oscar awards 2023: Lilly Singh arrives at Oscars 2023 with Vanessa Hudgens & Drew Afaulo as co-hosts

Lilly Singh at Oscars 2023: Canadian YouTuber, Lilly Singh attends the 95th annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Sunday, March 12. She was seen wearing a pink monochromatic pantsuit with a long pink blazer. Lilly will be one of the hosts of the Oscars night along with Drew Afualo, Reece Feldman and Khaby Lame.

A day before the Oscars night, Lilly Singh was spotted with Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Graham at the Oscars pre-show hosting duties. The 35-year-old model, Ashley Graham, dropped some fun behind-the-scenes pictures of her rehearsing with Hudgens and Lilly on her Instagram.

As the night began, celebrities like Vanessa Hudgens, Drew Afualo, and Lilly Singh were spotted at the Dolby Theatre where the Oscars will be taking place. Take look at the Oscars outfit of Lilly Singh:

Lilly Singh red carpet look:

Sharing the pictures from the night on the champagne-coloured carpet of the Oscars, Lilly Singh wrote, "Another one off my vision board, as I get to co-host the official pre-show.."

Lilly Singh began making YouTube videos in 2010. She began her career as Superwoman, her YouTube username until 2019. In 2016, she was ranked third on Forbes' list of the world's highest-paid YouTubers, earning a reported $7.5 million. She was ranked tenth on Forbes' list of the world's highest-paid YouTube stars in 2017, earning a reported $10.5 million. As of February 2022, she had 14.7 million subscribers and over three billion video views.

Vanessa Hudgens at the Oscars 2023

In 2019, Forbes named her one of the 40 most powerful people in comedy. She has received four Streamy Awards, two Teen Choice Awards, and a People's Choice Award in addition to an MTV Fandom Award.

Vanessa Hudgens also arrived at the Oscars and was seen dressed in a strapless black gown with a white band at the bust and hem, letting her new, shiny piece of jewellery be her standout accessory for the night. Hudgens also showed off her stunning engagement ring while keeping her look sophisticated and simple. She recently confirmed that she is engaged to her baseball pro-beau Cole Tucker.

Drew Afualo at the Oscars 2023

Drew Afualo was also seen at the Academy Awards wearing a custom top by CA Couture, a Cyril Verdavainne skirt and Swarovski jewellery. The 95th Oscars are taking place at the Dolby Theatre in Ovation Hollywood.The event promises to be a star-studded affair, with top-notch films and A-list celebrities vying for recognition.

Follow all the live updates on the Oscars Award 2023 here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE