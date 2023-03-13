Oscars 2023: Guneet Monga on the historic win of India's 'The Elephant Whisperers': 'Future is here'

Big win for India! Guneet Monga's The Elephant Whisperers made history at the 95th Academy Awards as the documentary won an Oscar in the Best Documentary Short film category. The Tamil film is directed by Kartiki Gonsalves and is backed by Guneet Monga.



After the historic win, Monga, who is on cloud nine right now, shared a picture of her and the entire film team standing on the Academy stage with their Oscar statues.



Sharing the historic picture on her social media handle, Monga wrote, ''Tonight is historic as this is the first-ever Oscar for an Indian production. India’s Glory with 2 women.''



''Thank you Mom Dad Guruji Shukrana 🙏🏾 To my Co-Producer Achin Jain, Team Sikhya, Netlflix, Aloke, Sarafina, WME Bash Sanjana. My lovely Husband Sunny. Happy 3 months anniversary baby!''



Thanking the director of the film, the producer wrote, ''Kartiki for bringing & weaving this story. To all the women watching….The future is audacious and the future is here. Let’s go! Jai hind.''

The Netflix documentary was competing against Haulout, How Do You Measure a Year, The Martha Mitchell Effect and Stranger at the Gate.

Where to watch the film:



Produced by Achin Jain and Monga, the 41-minute film is set in the Mudumalai National Park in Tamil Nadu and tells the heartwarming story of a South Indian couple, Bomman and Bellie, who dedicated their entire life to an orphaned elephant baby named Raghu. The film is streaming on Netflix.

This is the first time when an Indian film has won an Academy Award.

India at Oscars:



At this year's Academy Awards, India bagged three Oscar nominations - Best Original Song (RRR's 'Naatu Naatu'), Best Documentary Feature Film (Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes), and Best Documentary Short (The Elephant Whisperers). All That Breathes lost to Navalny.

Guneet Monga's exclusive interview

Days prior to the Oscars, Guneet Monga had spoken exclusively to WION about The Elephant Whisperer and stated the film took five years to make. "Kartiki has been associated to the project for 5 years and I have been with it for three and a half years. And Netflix came on board the project eventually and we made the movie happen," Monga had said.

