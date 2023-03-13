India records history at Oscars 2023: Kangana Ranaut, Ajay Devgn, Chiranjeevi & others celebrate

It’s a good morning for India as RRR’s song “Naatu Naatu” registered an Oscar win at the 95th Academy Awards along with The Elephant Whisperers. Both the song and the documentary film won in their respective categories at the Oscars 2023 as Indians couldn’t contain their excitement. While RRR’s song “Naatu Naatu” won Best Original Song, The Elephant Whisperers picked up Best Documentary Short Film. Soon after the announcements, Indians flooded social media platforms including Twitter and Instagram with celebratory posts.

From celebrities to just regular users, everyone enjoyed the moment as both the film’s cast and crew went on the Oscars stage to pick the statuette. RRR and its song "Naatu Naatu" has been a favourite ever since it was released and the Oscar recognition felt impending as it won at almost every other film award ceremony too. As for The Elephant Whisperers, it came as a happy surprise since the documentary deals with a sweet story of the human-animal relationship that has been dealt with sensitively.

With two Oscars in one night, Indians couldn’t have asked for more at the world’s most-watched and most-coveted international platform.

Among the first to tweet was Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi who congratulated the team behind the song. He wrote, “The popularity of ‘Naatu Naatu’ is global. It will be a song that will be remembered for years to come.”

As Guneet Monga's Tamil-language documentary The Elephant Whisperers won an Oscar, she wrote, "Tonight is historic as this is the first-ever Oscar for an Indian production. India's Glory with 2 women. Thank you Mom Dad Guruji Shukrana. To my Co-Producer Achin Jain, Team Sikhya, Netlflix, Aloke, Sarafina, WME Bash Sanjana. My lovely Husband Sunny. Happy 3 months anniversary baby! Kartiki for bringing & weaving this story. To all the women watching. The future is audacious and the future is here. Let's go! Jai hind." Read her exclusive interview with WION here

“Entire India is proud. They have brought India to the world stage,” singer Prudhvi Chandra, one of the singers of “Naatu Naatu”. Actor Chiranjeevi wrote, “#NaatuNaatu ON TOP OF THE WORLD !!! And THE OSCAR for the Best Original Song Goes To.” Chritanjeevi is Ram Charan’s father and a very successful actor himself. Ram Charan and Jr NTR lead the SS Rajamouli film, which has brought so much fame to Indian films recently.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu called this an incredible moment as she shared an Instagram story while Alia Bhatt posted on Instagram about how happy she was about the song's success. She just wrote "Aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaahhh.” Alia Bhatt too starred in the film as Jr NTR’s love interest.

Kangana Ranaut congratulated all Indians and wrote, "Congratulations to entire India🇮🇳a movie about suppression, torture, killing, colonisation of Indians based on racial grounds gets appreciated on a world platform, number of Indians died just during one Bengal famine was way more than Jews died during the holocaust. Thank team RRR."

Global star Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Yessss team @rrrmovie.” She wasn’t there at the Oscars but hosted and partied a day prior at a pre-Oscars get-together with South Asian talent in the US.