The Elephant Whisperers movie: Director and how to watch the Oscars-winning Indian movie on OTT

The Elephant Whisperers: One of the biggest movie awards ceremonies comes to an end with India winning two awards at the 95th Academy Awards. Indian documentary on human's relationship with nature, The Elephant Whisperers, won the Oscars for Best Documentary Short Film. The other moment of pride was the RRR's sensational song, Naatu Naatu, which won in the Best Original Song category.

The Elephant Whisperers, directed by Kartiki Gonsalves and produced by Guneet Monga, created history as the first Indian film to win an Oscar in this category and the third to be nominated after The House That Ananda Built-in 1969 and An Encounter With Faces which competed for Best Documentary Short in 1979 respectively.

Director Kartiki Gonsalves and producer Guneet Monga took the stage to accept the award, and Kartiki delivered an emotional speech thanking the Academy for accepting their film. Guneet, who recently got married to Sunny Kapoor, took to Instagram to express gratitude for the historic win for India and wrote in the caption, "Tonight is historic as this is the first-ever Oscar for an Indian production" and said, "India’s Glory with 2 women. Thank you Mom and Dad Guruji Shukrana To my Co-Producer Achin Jain, Team Sikhya, Netlflix, Aloke, Sarafina, and WME Bash Sanjana. My lovely Husband Sunny. Happy 3 months anniversary baby! Kartiki for bringing & weaving this story. To all the women watching…. The future is audacious and the future is here. Let’s go! Jai hind" On Twitter, Guneet wrote: "We just win the first ever Oscar for an Indian Production! Two women did this! I am still shivering."

Here are all the details about the movie and how you can watch it online:

The Elephant Whisperers: Directors

The movie is directed by Kartiki Gonsalves and written by Priscilla Gonsalves. Kartiki also produced the movie with Indian film producer, Guneet Monga. Monga's movie, Period. End of Sentence also won the 2019 Academy Awards for Best Documentary Short Film.

The Elephant Whisperers: Cast

The documentary is about Bomman and Bellie, a couple in South India, who devote their lives to caring for an orphaned baby elephant named Raghu.

The Elephant Whisperers: Awards and recognition

Apart from winning the Academy Awards, the documentary was also shortlisted for the annual documentary film festival in New York, the DOC NYC. The film was nominated for its score at the Hollywood Music in Media Awards and for Best Short Documentary at the IDA Documentary Awards.

The Elephant Whisperers: Where to watch the Indian documentary?

The documentary is available to watch on Netflix. It was released on Netflix on 8 December 2022.

The Elephant Whisperers: Gist and theme

The Elephant Whisperers is a 2022 Indian-American short documentary film directed by documentary filmmaker Kartiki Gonsalves in her directorial debut. The documentary is about the bond that develops between a couple and an orphaned baby elephant, Raghu, who was entrusted to their care.

It tells the story of Bomman and Belli, an indigenous couple who are endowed with an orphaned baby elephant named Raghu. They go to great lengths to ensure that the vulnerable, injured infant survives and grows into a healthy juvenile. The couple and the elephant form an unbreakable bond. The documentary is set in the Mudumalai National Park in the beautiful state of Tamil Nadu, India, and highlights the natural beauty of the location. It delves into the lives of tribal people who live in harmony with nature.

